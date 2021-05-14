LSAT 2021: Registration for law entrance exam ends today; apply at discoverlaw.in
The Law School Admission Test is scheduled to be held from 29 May in multiple shifts in online remote-proctored mode
Registration for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021, conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), is going to end Friday (14 May). Those who couldn't apply for the May session exam, can do it by visiting the official website discoverlaw.in as soon as possible.
The test is scheduled to be held from 29 May in multiple shifts in online remote-proctored mode.
Follow these simple steps to apply for LSAT India 2021:
Step 1: Visit the website, discoverlaw.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘LSAT India’ section in the main menu
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link ‘Register for LSAT’ and register yourself
Step 4: Log in using credentials and fill the application form by entering the required details
Step 5: Upload documents, passport size photo and click on the 'Apply Now' button
Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form
Step 7: Save a copy and take a printout (if required) for future reference
Here's the direct link: https://discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT/
LSAT is held for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses in colleges all over India. Earlier, the test was supposed to take place on 14 June. However, LSAC preponed the exam due to the postponement of Class 12 boards by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Across the country, many top law colleges use the LSAT scores to shortlist candidates for admission to various law courses. LSAC has also provided online mock tests and study material to prepare candidates for the exam.
