The LSAT exam will be held on multiple days and slots starting from 29 May as Law School Admission Council (LSAC) does not want it to clash with the board exams

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Global has rescheduled the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) dates from 14 June to 29 May. The decision has been taken due to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations that are likely to take place in June now.

The council does not want the LSAT to clash with the board exams, hence the exam will be held on multiple days and slots starting from 29 May.

The last date to register has been extended to 14 May. Till now, more than 5,000 students have already applied for the test.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit discoverlaw.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘LSAT India’ section in the main menu

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Register for LSAT’

Step 4: Register and apply

Step 5: After submitting, save a copy of the form and take a printout (if required) for future reference

Commenting on the change in the dates, Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, vice president of LSAC said that earlier the exam was scheduled to be held in March so that any conflict with the Board exams can be avoided. But now, since the exams have been postponed due to COVID-19 , the council has changed the dates again so that students can finish this exam first and then concentrate on the boards.

Many of the country’s top law colleges use the LSAT scores to shortlist candidates for various Law courses. To prepare students for the test, LSAC has provided online study material including mock tests.