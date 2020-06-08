You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Low Internet Speeds For Students In Andaman

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2020 19:54:53 IST
Watch Full Video  

"Colleges have started their online classes, however, we can't access them due to bad internet," says Mridul Mishra, a first-year student pursuing engineering from a college in Tamil Nadu.

With internet speeds operating between 17-18 kbps, it's next to impossible to access online classes or any additional coursework for students residing in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The indefinite nature of the lockdown period rendered the students helpless, with most of them not having carried their books. Given the technical nature of their curriculum, they are also unable to learn off the backs of YouTube or other websites owing to unstable WiFi.

"For final year students, placements are now ongoing, and companies are taking people in. Sadly, we can't take part in them," Nikhil Scaria, third-year, engineering student.

As the students struggle to make things work, they worry over the direct impact this lockdown, pandemic, and the painstakingly slow wifi speed will have on their lives.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 19:54:53 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Food Safety Day 2020: Seven hygienic food practices you should follow for a healthy life

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres