Low danger avalanche likely in upper reaches of Kashmir in 24 hours, locals warned
On Wednesday a massive avalanche hit Gulmarg leaving two foreign tourists dead and many trapped. 19 of the trapped tourists were later rescued by the police
New Delhi: After an avalanche left two foreign tourists dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department has warned on another avalanche in the Valley.
An low danger avalanche is likely to occur in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara & Baramulla for next 24 hours, the ANI reported
Resident’s of the these areas have been advised to go to avalanche prone spots till furthers information is provided.
Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur 2400 to 2800 metres above sea level over Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara & Baramulla for next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche prone areas till further orders
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023
In the Wednesday avalanche in Gulmarg, a skiing resort in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly 19 foreign were rescued.
The 19 people who were trapped in the snowy heights of Afarwat region, famous for its ski slopes and visited by hundreds of tourists every winter, were rescued by teams of the Baramulla district police.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why AAP’s political and administrative failures in Punjab indicate need for course correction
It is alarming that Arvind Kejriwal has not yet realised that his party is playing with fire in Punjab
Islamic Pakistan and British complicity: Why India fails to learn from its past
One must admire the audacity of the British establishment which has taken to the most egregious slander against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BBC, trying to incite Muslim revolt in India with blatant lies, even as it is negotiating the FTA
Why Modi and BJP want the BBC documentary to raise heat and dust
In every way, Narendra Modi gains from this needless controversy before the nine state elections this year and the general election next year. And a master politician like him will not let this opportunity for his opponents to malign themselves go waste