Low danger avalanche likely in upper reaches of Kashmir in 24 hours, locals warned

New Delhi: After an avalanche left two foreign tourists dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department has warned on another avalanche in the Valley.

An low danger avalanche is likely to occur in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara & Baramulla for next 24 hours, the ANI reported

Resident’s of the these areas have been advised to go to avalanche prone spots till furthers information is provided.

Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur 2400 to 2800 metres above sea level over Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara & Baramulla for next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche prone areas till further orders — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

In the Wednesday avalanche in Gulmarg, a skiing resort in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly 19 foreign were rescued.

The 19 people who were trapped in the snowy heights of Afarwat region, famous for its ski slopes and visited by hundreds of tourists every winter, were rescued by teams of the Baramulla district police.

