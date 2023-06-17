Love munching on cashew nuts? This video on how it is processed will leave you impressed

A crucial ingredient in several Indian recipes, Kaju or cashew nuts, also serve as a favourite munching snack for many. Everybody has a favorite cashew nut flavoured dish. From ‘Kaju Katli’ to cookies, these nuts are a must have for people who love desserts. But has your curiosity been piqued about its origin?

Well, the internet have an answer of sorts. An Instagram video recently captured the process of harvesting and processing cashew nuts. In the clip, nuts were seen being extracted from the tree. The process doesn’t end here as after being extracted, the seed undergoes a long process to become the white dry fruit we eat and relish.

Food blogger Saloni Bothra shared the video on Instagram, which was shot in a factory in Assam. The video shows how cashew nuts are harvested from the tree and packaged in factories for the market. She captioned the post: “Kaju Processing. Unseen and unique way of Kaju Processing. One of the best cashews in India.”

How cashew nuts are processed

It takes several days for the fruit seed to dry out in the sun. The seeds are flipped between days so that the sunlight can spread evenly throughout. In the next step, cashew nuts are separated from blackened seeds one by one. To get at the untouched nuts inside, a man twists the seed open with a machine.

The nuts and cracked seed shells are then transported to another part of the factory. Each cashew is individually pulled out by factory workers. To remove any remaining impurities, these extracted cashews are processed by a machine. The products are rolled through a cylindrical machine that resembles a cage.

The nuts are are roasted in large ovens before being packaged and stored in a huge warehouse to be sold at the market. In the end, cashews appear on our plates as snacks, desserts or as creamy gravy to add flavour.

The video illustrates the intense labor involved in the lengthy process.

How people reacted

The comment section was filled with people applauding the diligent work of the process plant’s workers, while others were shocked by the intensity of the production process.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “I sincerely know the hard work between opening search shells. Actually, I had tried opening it after burning them on fire it releases a gas substance from it, which it can peel off our skins very easily.”

Another user wrote: “Kaju processing such a hazardous work. Hats off to the workers.”

Instagram users have been captivated by the video. It has received over 66 million views, 2.7 million likes, and more than 5,000 comments, taking the internet by storm.

