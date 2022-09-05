Love jihad: Muslim gym trainer poses as Hindu to marry client, forces her to convert

The 39-year-old gym owner from Lucknow has been booked for rape, unnatural sex, forcing the woman to change her religion

New Delhi: After Dumka district in Jharkhand, ‘Love Jihad’ now spreads its fangs in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow where a 39-year-old gym owner allegedly concealed his identity and posed as a Hindu man to marry a woman. He has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting her.

Police said the accused, identified as Faisal Ahmad, a resident of Vinay Khand, operates a gym under Gomti Nagar police station limits. He met the woman when she visited his gym for fitness training.

Chinhat police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh said that the accused posed as a Hindu and introduced himself to the woman as Atharv Singh.

The police further said that the accused married the woman in a temple to hide his identity and the woman got to know about it after marriage when he forcibly made her change her religion.

The woman also said that the accused raped and had unnatural sex with her. Police said that the woman alleged that the man assaulted and insulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told her family members or approached the police.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 for fraud, 376 for rape, 377 for unnatural sex, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation.

Sections 3/5(1) of Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and sections 3/4/5 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 has also been invoked against the accused.

The Religious Conversion Act was meant for prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion and allurement and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act was to prohibit indecent representation of women through advertisements or in publications, writings, paintings, figures or in any other manner.

The incident comes within days after a 14-year-old tribal girl was brutally raped, murdered and hanged from a tree in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The accused, Arman Ansari, in the case has been arrested. The minor was eight to ten weeks pregnant.

On 23 August, a Class 12 girl from Dumka was set on fire in Dumka by a Muslim man named Shahrukh for refusing his proposal. The accused allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her ablaze. She succumbed to her injuries on 28 August.

With inputs from agencies

