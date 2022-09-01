Love Jihad from Dumka to Delhi: How 'No' has become a deathly word for Hindu girls

The two cases reported from Jharkhand's Dumka and Sangam Vihar in Delhi are being linked to 'Love Jihad' over social media, where people are demanding justice for the two victims among others

New Delhi: “I am dying, I want his death too,” these were the words of a Class XII girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka, who was burnt alive by a Muslim man apparently after she spurned his advances.

Similar was the offence reported in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, where a 16-year-old girl was shot at by a 19-year-old Muslim man, named Amanat Ali, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill her because she stopped talking to him.

The two cases are now being linked to “Love Jihad” over social media, where people are demanding justice for the two victims among others.

Dumka horror

On 23 August, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The teenager succumbed to her injuries on 28 August, while Shahrukh and his accomplice Naeem Khan have been arrested.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Accused Shahrukh who set ablaze a class 12 girl in Dumka for allegedly turning down his proposal, was arrested on 23rd August. The girl succumbed to her burn injuries yesterday, 28th August. (In video: The accused from the day of his arrest – 23rd August) pic.twitter.com/PwkQuM8plt — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

In a video shared widely on social media after the incident, the victim narrated her ordeal, stating how Shahrukh had threatened her with dire consequences a night before the attack. “I informed about this to my father when he came back home at 10 pm. He said that he will look into the matter in the morning. At 4 am in morning, they came, threw petrol and set me ablaze,” she said in her dying declaration.

She further revealed that Shahrukh was accompanied by another man. “There were two people and they carried petrol in a utensil. I saw them running away,” said the victim, adding that the place where she stayed is a Muslim majority area.

“There are burn marks on my entire body. I am dying, I want his death too,” she said in the video.

The victim’s sister said, “There was a boy, who was disturbing my sister, harassing her and asking her to talk to him. My sister refused to talk to him as he was from the other caste. He gave threats to her that if she would not talk to him he would kill her.”

The special POCSO Court on Thursday has asked to send samples, or evidence, including burnt clothes of the minor girl to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ranchi. The POCSO court has sent the two accused in the Dumka death case to 72-hour police remand.

The victim’s age was earlier mentioned 19 years in her recorded statement by the police which was later corrected to 15 years.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders – Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, North-east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and former Delhi legislator Kapil Mishra – met the family members of the victim and alleged that ‘severe negligence’ and ‘appeasement politics’ of the ruling dispensation led to her death. Claiming that it was a case of ‘Love Jihad’, they noted that Rs 28 lakh collected through crowd-funding has been handed over to her family.

आज दुमका अपनी बेटी अंकिता के लिए सड़कों पर उतर गया था, फाँसी तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/6JbWpt1f3O — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 31, 2022

Sangam Vihar – Jilted and violent

A 16-year-old girl was shot at in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on 25 August. Delhi Police have arrested the main accused who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill her because she stopped talking to him.

Amanat Ali, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, while police had earlier arrested two other accused Bobby (24) and Pawan alias Sumit (19).

#UPDATE | Delhi Police arrested stalker Amanat Ali who attempted to kill a teenager girl by firing bullets at her in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar on 25 Aug He was in touch with the victim girl through social media & was continuously stalking her for the last 4-5 months https://t.co/PHXETxq3t6 pic.twitter.com/98PmIdqklc — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

According to police, Ali came in contact with the girl on social media a couple of years ago. However, she stopped talking to him around six months ago, after which he held a grudge against her.

“He befriended my daughter on social media 3-4 months back, it was a fake id. We came to know about it in July when he made a man break our window panes,” said the victim’s father.

“He used to follow my daughter to and from school on his bike. When they broke our window in July, we called our Beat Constable. He had told us not to worry and that they would make him understand so that he doesn’t repeat it. Had the administration been strict on time, he wouldn’t have done this. People should fear administration. Doctor has said that bullets are still inside her but she is stable, they say that the bullets will be operated out six months-1 year later. She is so scared that she wakes up in middle of the night and breaks down,” he added.

According to Organiser Weekly, Amanat Ali initially identified himself as Hindu.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.