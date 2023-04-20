Love has no boundaries: This IITian quits job and becomes a criminal to keep girlfriend 'happy'

Love can make a person do the most unimaginable thing possible. Be it crossing continents to be with your significant other or fighting the shackles of society to be with your partner, there is no dearth of stories where love has inspired a person to change their entire life. But a love story took a turn towards crime for one person in Bihar. Hemant Kumar Raghu, who was an IIT- Madras graduate working in Dubai, turned to crime to please his girlfriend.

Raghu had a high-paying job in Dubai, but he quit the job after he fell in love with a nightclub dancer in Dubai. The IITian took to crime “keep her happy”, as per reports. The 40-year-old was arrested by the police on charges of theft.

According to the Economic Times, Raghu was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 2.2 lakh from a woman. Three other people were also arrested in the matter.

Bihar Police recovered some cash, ammunition, arms and two stolen bikes from the suspects. As per media reports, Raghu was nabbed from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district.

Raghu told the cops that he had asked his girlfriend to quit her job at the nightclub. The woman agreed but stated that Raghu would also have to resign from his job and come with her to her native place- Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Raghu told the police that he had spent all his savings on his girlfriend and finally decided to take part in a crime to gain some money.

Police stated that Raghu had created a network with criminals in the area. He would choose his targets after a lot of planning.

Muzaffarpur (East) DSP Manoj Pandey stated, “He (Raghu) has clearly turned into a professional criminal and confessed to his involvement in several crimes across the district.”

This is not the only case of love turning the way to crime. In 2021, a man was arrested for stealing an iPhone at Knifepoint. The reason- he wanted to impress his girlfriend. The man and his friend, who helped him commit the theft, were arrested over a week later.

