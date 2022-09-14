Lost elephant calf reunited with herd in Chhattisgarh, video melts hearts

Many social media users have praised this kind gesture by the forest officials, and few of them even congratulated the officials for being able to implement such a nice act

Very well known for their familial ties, elephants are extremely protective of their calves and exhibit great affection within their herd. Despite the elephants being fiercely cautious and defensive of their calves, a baby elephant wandering away from the herd is not unusual. In such a scenario, while many are successful in finding their way to their herd safely, many unfortunately turn out to become prey for an apex predator. However, a baby elephant in Chhattisgarh was lucky enough to be reunited with his family, after it got separated from its herd. This incident made headlines after news agency ANI shared a video, which started making rounds on the internet.

The video opens by showing a lone elephant calf in the jungle, screaming as it seems to be scared of humans around it. In the video, the calf can be seen surrounded by some men, who appeared to be giving him some medical checkup, as they have their rubber gloves on. The officials can also be seen checking for any injury or disease. While posting the video, the news agency cited Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay in the caption. The forest officer informed that later the baby elephant was reunited with the herd. The caption read, “We received info that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd.”

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: We received info that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd. We reached the cub’s location in 15mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay pic.twitter.com/KPMj9IxX9N — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

It added, “We reached the cub’s location in 15 mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay.”

The video has melted several hearts on the internet. Many social media users have praised this kind gesture by the forest officials. Few of them even congratulated the officials for being able to implement such a nice act. One user took to the comments section and wrote, “This is so good know. Kudos to everyone for helping reunite the little one with its herd.”

This is so good know. Kudos to everyone for helping reunited the little one with its herd. — Ronojoy Barooah (@RonojoyBarooah) September 14, 2022

Few acknowledged the video and dropped a handful of joining hands and flower emoticons. So far the video has been played more than five thousand times and the numbers are increasing continuously.

