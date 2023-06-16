Lord Ram was 'kept in a tent' under previous govt, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that up until the BJP came to power in the state, Lord Ram was “kept under a tent.” He added that Lord Ram will finally ait in his own temple in Ayodhya next year.

Adityanath laid foundation stones and inaugurated 217 development projects worth Rs 414 in Sonbhadra, and said people of the region had honoured Lord Ram when he visited it.

His comments referred to the makeshift arrangements made by the previous government while the case between Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid was fought in court.

He said, “Those who held power for decades kept Lord Ram under a tent, but in 2024 Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. All the ongoing schemes in Uttar Pradesh are the foundation stone for a Ram Rajya.”

At the event in Sonbhadra, Yogi said that tribal people in the state suffered setbacks under the previous governments.

However, after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in UP six years back, the tribals and the poor are getting the benefit of government schemes without any discrimination, he claimed.

The CM added that his government does not discriminate against people based on caste, creed and religion.

“For us, the 25 crore people of UP are family. All ongoing development projects here are the result of the hard work and efforts of our people’s representatives,” he said.

He said six years ago nobody would have imagined that a medical college would be built in Sonbhadra. “Now the youth of this place will not have to go anywhere for studying medicine,” he said, adding that admissions open next year.

With inputs from PTI

