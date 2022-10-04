Lord Hanuman wearing leather attire: Narottam Mishra warns Adipurush director to remove scenes or face legal action
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narottam Mishra on Tuesday warned the movie's director of legal action if 'objectional scenes' are not removed from the teaser of Adipurush
New Delhi: Ever since the launch of the teaser of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ in Ayodhya, nothing seems to be working in favour of the makers because of the controversial depiction of epic Ramayana in the movie.
In the latest, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narottam Mishra on Tuesday warned the movie’s director of legal action if “objectional scenes” are not removed from the teaser.
“There are objectional scenes in teaser. Lord Hanuman is shown wearing clothes of leather. Such scenes hurt religious sentiments. I am writing to producer Om Raut to remove such scenes. If he doesn’t remove, we will think about legal action,” Narottam Mishra said.
The teaser of ‘Adipurush’ was launched in Ayodhya on Sunday. The film also features Kriti Sanon and ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ fame Sunny Singh. It is all set to release on 12 January, 2023 in multiple languages.
Ever since the teaser of the movie was released, netizens have expressed disappointed on social media, where #BoycottAdipurush has been trending.
(With inputs from agencies)
