Looking into whether COVID-19 booster doses needed, Centre tells Delhi HC

Centre told the court that the current knowledge about the duration of immunity offered by COVID-19 vaccines in India is limited and will clearly be known only over a period of time

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the need and justification of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

In an affidavit filed by Central government Standing Counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, the government informed the Delhi High Court that the NTAGI and NEGVAC are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the need and justification of booster doses.

Centre apprised the Court that the NTAGI and NEGVAC are two expert bodies working to guide the National COVID-19 vaccination program.

NTAGI examines the technical aspects like usage of different varieties of COVID-19 vaccines, the interval between vaccine doses, contraindications, etc., and recommends the same to NEGVAC. NEGVAC in turn provides overall guidance and recommendations on all aspects of COVID- 19 vaccination to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Centre submitted that the current knowledge about the duration of immunity offered by COVID-19 vaccines in India is limited and will clearly be known over a period of time only.

