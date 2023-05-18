Looking forward to fulfilling PM's vision in Earth Sciences Ministry: Kiren Rijiju after being replaced as law minister

MP Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it was a privilege to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice and thanked the entire judiciary, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, for their “huge support”.

“I am now looking forward to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in the Earth Sciences Ministry,” he said after reshuffling and change of his portfolio from the Law and Justice Ministry to the Ministry of Earth and Sciences said.

Rijiju’s remarks came hours after he was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio and made the Minister for Earth Sciences in a surprise reshuffle of ministers by the prime minister.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Rijiju said on Twitter.

He also thanked Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, all judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and judges of high courts, lower judiciary and law officers for the “huge support” in ensuring delivering ease of justice and providing legal services for citizens.

“I look forward to fulfilling the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji in the Earth Sciences Ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble ‘karyakarta’ of (the) BJP,” Rijiju, a three-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, said.

