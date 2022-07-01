Looking at freedom movement through ideological lens an injustice: RSS' Sunil Ambekar at launch of Arun Anand's books

Ambekar also noted that post-independence, attempts have been made to erase the role played by the RSS in the freedom movement

New Delhi: "People who look at the freedom movement through the lens of their ideologies are doing an injustice to freedom fighters," Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS Sunil Ambekar said during the launch of Arun Anand's books 'The Forgotten History of India' and 'The Taliban - War and Religion in Afghanistan'.

"Freedom fighters came from all walks of life and they had a common motive which was to get independence," Ambekar added.

Lauding the author, Ambekar said that he has written on two very important topics with a lot of dedication.

The RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh said that it's important to write about India's forgotten history as India is a country that will show the way when it comes to resolving ongoing global issues.

Noting that the launch of 'The Forgotten History of India' comes when India is celebrating 75 years of its independence, Ambekar said that we should not forget our history nor let anyone forget.

He also spoke on how historians did not write about the role played by Subhas Chandra Bose-led INA was overlooked.



Ambekar also noted that post-independence, attempts have been made to erase the role played by the RSS in the freedom movement.

He said that in 1922 when RSS founder KB Hedgewar was released from jail, a ceremony was organised in his honour in Nagpur. Those in attendance included Motilal Nehru and C Rajagopalachari.

Ambekar said that students must be taught about Veer Savarkar and Birsa Munda.

Speaking about the book 'The Taliban - War and Religion in Afghanistan', the RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh said that it was important to discuss the Taliban as the event is happening in our neighborhood.

Ambekar said that as a country that was partitioned on the basis of religion, India should not look Taliban only through a political lens.

"Taliban is not a reactionary movement," he said while adding it is important to understand the role played by religious fanaticism.

"This is happening all over the world. There are ISIS and Hamas. In India, we have SIMI and PFI."

He added that Anand's book becomes even more important in the context of growing concerns over religious fanaticism globally.

Arun Anand who is the author of the books 'The Forgotten History of India' and 'The Taliban - War and Religion in Afghanistan' is a columnist at Firstpost.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.