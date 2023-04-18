Ahead of the inauguration of Apple’s first-ever outlet in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), people have gathered outside the store in large numbers to form long queues. The store’s official inauguration which is set to take place on Tuesday (18 April 2023) will be done by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has recently arrived in India for the same. Several pictures of long queues outside the BKC store have been making rounds on the internet, creating a buzz among all Apple enthusiasts. The store officials have also expected a footfall of over 5,000 on its opening day. It is pertinent to note that the store will have a team of 100 members who are well-competent in dealing with customers and can collectively speak over 20 languages, the company said in a statement.

Take a look:

📢⚡ Crowd starting to queue up @ BKC, Mumbai for the launch of Apple’s first store in India. Today at 11 am, stay tuned!@moneycontrolcom @chandrarsrikant#AppleBKC #timcook pic.twitter.com/OgO6KaHUCD — Mansi Verma (@Unibrowverse) April 18, 2023

Mumbai has a new Landmark! Apple CEO, @tim_cook will open the gates at 11am today for the consumers Like he does internationally. People have already started queuing up to enter and experience the #AppleBKC store. Always a sight 🍎#Apple #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xGRbVO82Pa — roobina mongia (@roobinam) April 18, 2023

While the BKC store marks the first-ever outlet by the tech giant, it will be followed by another store in Delhi’s Saket which will be inaugurated this week. The company while having enormous plans for India will be looking forward to expanding its operations in the coming months.

Earlier, CEO Tim Cook visited the BKC store and also shared a picture with the staff members. “Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow,” he wrote.

Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

In a statement issued by Apple, the Mumbai outlet will serve as a “dynamic space where customers can come together, explore the company’s products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.” It will further invite visitors to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.