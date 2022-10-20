Lucknow: Alleged mafia and strongman Atique Ahmed, who came from Gujarat jail to CBI court in Lucknow, was singing a different tune on Thursday: he was singing paeans to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Atique, who appeared in the murder case of MLA Raju Pal, said that CM Yogi is honest and brave.

Atique Ahmed was brought from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat to Lucknow last night. He and his brother Ashraf are accused of killing BSP MLA Raju Pal. He was produced in the Anti-Corruption Court of CBI on Thursday.

When media persons asked questions to Atique who was sitting in the police van, he started praising CM Yogi. “Yogi Adityanath is very brave Chief Minister, he is honest and working very hard,” he said.

Atique’s 15 second video-byte is viral on all social media platforms. The netizens cannot help but wonder if Atique was praising UP CM out of his sheer conscience or is it because of the ongoing crackdown on his allegedly illegal empire.

#WATCH | "Yogi Adityanath is a brave, honest chief minister," says gangster Atiq Ahmed brought to CBI court in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/vLx7gWu1Ty — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

A twitter user called his statement ‘a testimonial of ‘Ram Rajya’ in UP’, another said, “The man is scared,”.

Yogi government’s action on former MP and Bahubali Atiq is going on. So far, Prayagraj Police has confiscated Atiq’s property worth about one thousand crores. Along with this, action has been taken on properties worth crores at different places in the capital Lucknow. Action has also been taken against Atiq’s close friends.

