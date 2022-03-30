Lok Sabha passes bill to unify Delhi's three municipal corporations ahead of civic polls
Delhi's ruling party AAP has opposed the move saying that the BJP brought the bill as it was 'scared' of losing municipal elections
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the House after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.
He rejected opposition allegations that the BJP-led government had brought the bill as it was "scared" of municipal polls in the national capital.
The bill seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sensex breaches 30,000 to hit record high as upbeat global cues, strong rupee buoy sentiment
The Sensex has rallied by 577.94 points in previous two sessions
MCD Election Results 2017: BJP juggernaut crushes AAP in Delhi; Kejriwal & co blame EVMs, Ajay Maken resigns after rout
The BJP juggernaut on Wednesday rolled into the national capital and headed towards a resounding mandate in the municipal polls, crushing the ruling AAP and relegating the Congress to the margins.
Delhi civic bypolls: AAP, Congress beat BJP; Kejriwal eyes total victory in 2017
Buoyed by winning five seats in civic by-elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it is eyeing a win on all seats in the civic bodies' polls next year.