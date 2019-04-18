Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 poll timings: 95 constituencies to vote today from 7 am to 6 pm; to end earlier at some for security concerns

In Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday, 18 April, 95 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls. Voting will take place across 12 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, including all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

A few constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal will vote in Phase 2.

In addition to these, 35 Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha — Bolnagir, Aska, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Kandhamal — will also vote in the state polls. The Odisha Assembly election is being held in four phases simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Phase 1 saw polling in 28 Assembly constituencies.

In Phase 2 on Thursday, over 15,97,34,000 voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 1,629 candidates. The Election Commission has set up 1,81,000 polling booths to ensure smooth conduct of voting.

For security concerns in some states — Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Phase 2 — voting in various Lok Sabha constituencies is spread over phases in the Assembly constituencies that fall under them.

The Election Commission on Tuesday deferred polling in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to Phase 3 on 23 April, saying that the prevailing law and order situation in the region was not conducive to hold free and fair polls.

In Tamil Nadu's Vellore, voting was cancelled after the recovery of a huge amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago.

Here is a detailed list of the Lok Sabha constituencies and their poll timings in each state:

Assam

7 am to 5 pm – Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi, Nawgong

Bihar

7 am to 6 pm – Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Chhattisgarh

7 am to 3 pm – Rajnandgaon (voting in Assembly constituency Mohla-Manpur), Mahasamund (Bindranawagarh Assembly constituency for polling station no. 77 Amamora and polling station no. 78 Odh; other polling stations will vote from 7 am to 6 pm), Kanker (Antagarh, Bhanupratappur and Kanker)

7 am to 5 pm – Rajnandgaon (voting in the Assembly constituencies of Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon and Khujji), Bindranawagarh (Saraipali, Basna, Khallari, Mahasamund, Rajim and Kurud and Dhamtari), Kanker (Sihawa, Sanjari Balod, Dondi Lohara, Gunderdehi and Keshkal)

Jammu and Kashmir

7 am to 6 pm: Srinagar, Udhampur

Karnataka

7 am to 6 pm – Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Chitradurga, Dakshin Kannada, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar

Maharashtra

7 am to 6 pm: – Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur

Manipur

7 am to 4 pm – Inner Manipur

Odisha

7 am to 4 pm – Bargarh (voting in Assembly constituencies Padampur and Bhatli), Sundargarh (Raghunathpali and Bonai), Bolangir (Patnagarh and Kantabanji), Kandhamal

7 am to 6 pm – Bargarh (Bijepur, Attabira, Bargarh, Brajarajnagar and Jharsuguda), Sundargarh (Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Rajgangpur and Rourkela), Bolangir (Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Bolangir and Titlagarh), Aska

Tamil Nadu

7 am to 6 pm – Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambulur, Cuddalore, Chidamabram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

7 am to 8 pm – Madurai

Uttar Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm – Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri

West Bengal

7 am to 6 pm – Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj

Puducherry

7 am to 6 pm – Puducherry

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.