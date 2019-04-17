Election Commission defers polling in Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency to 23 April over security concerns

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday postponed voting in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on 23 April from 18 April, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

The returning officer had feared that "miscreant elements" may thwart the polling process in the constituency. Based on the ground and intelligence reports, he had requested for additional central police force.

Polling will now be held on 23 April, by which time the law-and-order situation in the constituency would improve and become "conducive to the holding of free and fair election", the EC said.

