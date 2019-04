Lok Sabha election 2019: Full list of state, constituency-wise total voter turnout in phase-I of polls

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha election held on Thursday, 91 constituencies went to polls. While clashes between party cadres marred the polling process in Andhra Pradesh, fear of Naxals prevented voters from coming to booths in some districts of Odisha. Zero voting percentage was reported at a polling booth where people did not vote owing to lack of fulfillment of promises by the government.

West Bengal’s constituencies – Coochbehar and Alipurduar – registered the highest voting percentages, crossing 80 percent. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Telangana’s Hyderabad recorded dismal voting percentages.

Here's the voter turnout in the parliamentary constituencies:

State Constituency Voter Turnout Assam Tezpur 70% (until 5 pm) Assam Kaliabor 64% (until 5 pm) Assam Jorhat 72% (until 5 pm) Assam Dibrugarh 69% (until 5 pm) Assam Lakhimpur 62% (until 5 pm) Bihar Aurangabad 38.50% (until 3 pm) Bihar Gaya 44% (until 3 pm) Bihar Nawada 43% (until 3 pm) Bihar Jamui 34% (until 3 pm) Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla 27.93% (until 3 pm) Jammu & Kashmir Jammu 59.40% (until 3 pm) Maharashtra Wardha 43.90% (until 3 pm) Maharashtra Ramtek 44.50% (until 3 pm) Maharashtra Nagpur 41.25% (until 3 pm) Maharashtra Bhandara-Gondiya 49.05% (until 3 pm) Maharashtra Gadchiroli-Chimur 57% (until 3 pm) Maharashtra Chandrapur 46.30% (until 3 pm) Maharashtra Yavatmal-Washim 43.35% (until 3 pm) Manipur Outer Manipur 78.20% (until 5 pm) Meghalaya Shillong 63.56% (until 5 pm) Meghalaya Tura 67.16% (until 5 pm) Mizoram Mizoram 60.82% (until 5 pm) Nagaland Nagaland 73% (until 4 pm) Sikkim Sikkim 75% (until 5 pm) Tripura Tripura West 81% (until 5 pm) Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur 54.18% (until 3 pm) Uttar Pradesh Kairana 52.40% (until 3 pm) Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar 50.60% (until 3 pm) Uttar Pradesh Bijnor 51.20% (until 3 pm) Uttar Pradesh Meerut 51% (until 3 pm) Uttar Pradesh Baghpat 51.20% (until 3 pm) Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad 47% (until 3 pm) Uttar Pradesh Gautam Buddha Nagar 49.72% (until 3 pm) West Bengal Coochbehar 81.94% (until 5 pm) West Bengal Alipurduars 81.04% (until 5 pm) Andaman & Nicobar Islands Andaman & Nicobar Islands 70.67% (until 3 pm) undefined Lakshadweep 65.9% (until 3 pm) Chhattisgarh Bastar 57% (total) Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal 54.38% (until 5 pm) Uttarakhand Garhwal 49.89% (until 5 pm) Uttarakhand Almora 48.78% (until 5 pm) Uttarakhand Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar 66.39% (until 5 pm) Uttarakhand Hardwar 66.24% (until 5 pm) Telangana Adilabad 66.76% (until 5 pm) Telangana Peddapalle 59.24% (until 5 pm) Telangana Karimnagar 68% (until 5 pm) Telangana Nizamabad 54.20% (until 5 pm) Telangana Zahirabad 67.80% (until 3 pm) Telangana Medak 68.60% (until 5 pm) Telangana Malkajgiri 42.75% (until 5 pm) Telangana Secunderabad 39.20% (until 5 pm) Telangana Hyderabad 27.79% (until 3 pm) Telangana Chevella 53.80% (until 5 pm) Telangana Mahbubnagar 64.99% (until 5 pm) Telangana Nagarkurnool 57.12% (until 5 pm) Telangana Nalgonda 66.11% (until 5 pm) Telangana Bhongir 68.25% (until 5 pm) Telangana Warangal 60% (until 5 pm) Telangana Mahabubabad 59.90% (until 5 pm) Telangana Khammam 67.96% (until 5 pm)

The next phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May. Counting of votes will be held on 23 May.

