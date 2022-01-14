Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bhogali Bihu: India’s winter harvest festival with many names

The festival is celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvesting season in the country and is probably the only one that is celebrated in every region of India, on the same day, but in different manners and names

India is popularly known as the land of festivals and 14 January is especially festive as different parts of the country celebrate the harvest festival by different names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of these festivals associated with the harvest and sun's northward journey, being celebrated in different parts of the country.

We take a look at the various festivals that India is celebrating today and the significance of a harvest festival.

Harvest festivals

A Harvest festival is a celebration of the food grown on the land. Given the difference in climate and crops around the world, harvest festivals can be found at various times at different places.

In Britain, harvest festivals have been celebrated since pagan times. Harvest festivals are held in September or October depending on local tradition.

Harvest festivals in Asia include the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most widely spread harvest festivals in the world.

In Iran, Mehrgan was celebrated in an extravagant style at Persepolis.

Jews celebrate the week-long harvest festival of Sukkot in the autumn.

In India, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayana, Lohri, and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu are celebrated in January, while Vaisakhi is marked in April and Onam is celebrated in August–September.

Lohri celebrated in Punjab and northern parts of India

Observed by both Hindus and Sikhs in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lohri traditionally marks the last of winter’s coldest days, and is therefore a festive welcome of longer ones.

It marks the onset of harvest season.

Places like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, Chandigarh also celebrate this vibrant occasion with much enthusiasm and vigour. To beat the chills of winter, families gather around a bonfire, sing together, and have fun in the evening.

Makhana, gajjak and rewri are offered to the fire and are also enjoyed by people as the main prasad of the festival.

Some believe the word Lohri derives from 'loh' which is a large iron girdle where chapatis and rotis are made. Lohri, hence, honors the grain from which these breads are made.

Others believe Lohri is commemorated for Dulla Bhatti, who was known as a Robin Hood figure during the time of the Mughal empire, as he stole from the rich and gave to the poor.

Makar Sankranti

Referring to the Sanskrit term sankramana, which means “to begin to move,” Makar Sankranti is a solar holiday denoting the northward transition of the sun into Makar (Capricorn) on its celestial path.

It is the oldest and the most colourful harvest festival in India. It is also the most celebrated harvest festival of North India.

Observers customarily fly kites, as a metaphor of one soaring and leaping through life.

Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Pongal is another name for Makar Sankranti and is celebrated in Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil, pongal translates to “spilling over”, and so the festival derives its name from the tradition of boiling rice in a pot until it starts to overflow.

Pongal also happens to be the name of a dish consumed during this festive time, which is sweetened rice boiled with lentils. Celebrations, therefore, often include boiling the first rice of the season with milk and jaggery (a cane sugar).

Pongal is a four-day festival with the first day being devoted to Lord Indra for an abundance of rain. On the second day, newly harvested rice and milk are cooked outdoor and offered to Sun God.

The third day is for cattle worship and on the fourth day, Pongal or traditional coloured rice is offered with turmeric, betel leaf, and betel nuts.

Bhogali Bihu in Assam

The entire state of Assam showcases enthusiasm and delight in celebrating Bhogali Bihu.

The celebration starts one night before with Uruka — the community feast.

On the day of Bihu, the mejis or pavilion made of clay and hay are burnt. Local women wear stunning mekhlas and participate in group songs and dance.

Also known as Magh Bihu, this is a vibrant festival marked in the east.

