Lohri 2023: Why do people set up sacred bonfires on this festival? All you need to know

A traditional harvest festival, Lohri falls on the night before Makar Sankranti to mark the end of winter and to celebrate the harvesting of Rabi crops across the northern part of the country. This year, the auspicious festival of Lohri will be observed on 14 January. On Lohri, the winter solstice and the sun’s journey toward the north are considered to be over. The nights get shorter and the days get longer after Makar Sankranti, the day following this event. The most significant emblem of Lohri is setting up a bonfire.

People gather around the sacred campfire on the night of Lohri to seek blessings from the Sun god. In accordance with one set of religious beliefs, Surya Dev- the Sun God- is honoured on Lohri, which also heralds the start of the harvest season. But some people offer homage to Agni Dev- the God of fire. The sun and fire are both symbols of warmth that provide solace to individuals throughout the extremely chilly winter months. Additionally, sunshine is essential for agriculture. Thus, people pray to the gods and wish for a good harvest.

To mark sacrifices, items like popcorn, til (sesame seeds), moongphali (peanuts), and gur (jaggery) are thrown into the sacred fire. Following a parikrama (circumambulation), some even offer raw milk and water to the bonfire. As per common belief, the Lohri fire grants people’s wishes. They, therefore, circle the sacred blaze while expressing their deepest aspirations. The first Lohri is also very significant for newlyweds and newborns since it represents fertility and good fortune.

A lot of folk legends are connected to Lohri as well. One tells the tale of Dulla Bhatti who resided in Punjab during the Mughal era. People respect him for his bravery as he developed a reputation for saving slave women. Along with saving women, he was responsible for arranging the weddings for the brides. The Lohri festival is observed as a way of remembering Dulla Bhatti and his accomplishments. This is celebrated through several folk tunes as well.

Numerous individuals, primarily farmers, begin harvesting the crop on this day. In order to feel the warmth of the sun during the chilly winter days, some ancient mantras are also recited. There is a belief that reciting specific mantras would help the sun accept farmers’ prayers.

