Local train at Chennai Beach Station climbs onto platform, no casualty reported

A 12-bogie suburban train ran over the platform and crashed into the buffer at the dead-end of a platform in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at platform number one of the Chennai Beach station in Tamil Nadu on 24 April, 2022. No casualty had been reported by the Railway officials as there was no passenger onboard the train at the time of the mishap. An adjacent water-vending shop of IRCTC got damaged due to the crash.

The incident happened at around 4:25 pm before the train was about to leave for Chengalpattu at 4.35 pm. While being asked about the reason, the railway police stated that a brake failure occurred due to the power disruption in the train. The loco pilot of the train Shanker was leading the empty EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) from the stabling track into platform one.

When the train reached the dead-end of the platform, Shankar suddenly lost hold of the break. Then it moved 5 meters ahead of the platform and crashed at the buffer. The first coach climbed onto platform no. 1 and the trailer boggy got plunged to the wall of the platform.

No passenger was on board and Shankar escaped by jumping off the leading coach. Nobody got injured as the platform was also less crowded.

#ChennaiNews: A local train went off the rails and crashed at the Chennai Beach station. No one was injured as the train had no passengers on board.#chennaitrainaccident #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/AuUyATyxeA — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 25, 2022

On weekends, the Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu route has only 30-40 per cent of the average crowd of 5.2 lakh daily travellers. The eyewitnesses present there confirmed that the train was moving slowly and luckily no commuters were standing nearby. A commuter of Mylapore named K Sivam shared his experience of the accident. He was having a cup of tea at a nearby shop when he heard the loud noise of the train crash at the buffer.

In November 2017, the Chennai division received the first 3-phase suburban train which consumes 30 per cent less energy than conventional coaches. It has been designed for faster acceleration and can grab the speed of 90 kilometres per hour in less than 20 seconds because of its higher torque.

The ICF officials could not come to a conclusion as of now. They will run a detailed inquiry on the incident before coming out with a final report.

