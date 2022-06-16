Lizard found in food at popular eatery in Chandigarh, watch video here

An Elante Mall spokesperson in an official statement said that the hygiene and safety of patrons were most important and assured that necessary action will be taken to avoid similar incidents

A lizard was reportedly found in a meal served to a customer at the prominent Sagar Ratna outlet in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall. A video of the incident, shared by a user, has now grabbed eyeballs on social media. The incident raised questions about the hygiene standards of the place.

Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, the user wrote that a lizard was found under the Bhatura ordered at the Sagar Ratna outlet in Elante Mall in Chandigarh. The tweet added that a complaint has been filed with the police authorities and a sample was seized by the Food Health Department.

Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made sample seized by food health Dept. Chd. @KirronKherBJP@DoctorAjayita pic.twitter.com/ej4sLHrnH5 — Ravi Rai Rana #RWorld (@raviranabjp) June 15, 2022

The user in another tweet mentioned that the incident happened with his friend who had gone to eat there. Reacting to the incident, a user wrote, “Food safety website is atrocious @PiyushGoyal please look into this and please help make fssai.gov.in More user friendly and useful.”

Food safety website is atrocious@PiyushGoyal please look into this and please help make https://t.co/UoPA4SAI3p More user friendly and useful https://t.co/AOVxtEdGRw — JaiKapis (@jai_kapis) June 15, 2022

As per a Hindustan Times report, an Elante Mall spokesperson in an official statement said that the hygiene and safety of patrons were most important and assured that necessary action will be taken to avoid similar incidents.

The statement emphasised on the importance of hygiene and mentioned that the management would take all necessary steps. The spokesperson added that all required assistance would be provided for the food quality audit to the authorities.

Last year, an image of a lizard inside a packet of pakora had gone viral on social media. The packet of pakora was allegedly purchased from a sweets and snacks shop in Palayamkottai town of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

Following the incident, the officials directed the local store to shut down for a day. The shop was allowed to reopen only after the officials found that all the FSSAI regulations were being followed and a written undertaking was received from the outlet’s owner.

