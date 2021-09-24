live

PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: On Day 2, PM to hold first in-person meeting with Joe Biden, attend Quad Summit

PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: In one of the highly-anticipated engagements of his three-day US visit, Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House today

FP Staff September 24, 2021 16:05:07 IST
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: On Day 2, PM to hold first in-person meeting with Joe Biden, attend Quad Summit

File image of Narendra Modi and Joe Biden. Image courtesy: PTI/AP

Sept 24, 2021 - 16:49 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

How Kamala Harris exposed Pakistan's poor handling of terrorism during meeting with PM Modi

United States vice president Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘suo moto’ referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism.

In her meeting with Modi at the White House on Thursday she spoke of the terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security.

Confirming the same, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said: “When the issue of terrorism came up, the vice president suo motu referred Pakistan's role in that regard (of terrorism)."

"She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the prime minister's briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorist groups," Shringla said.

Read more here...

Sept 24, 2021 - 16:40 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

Quad leaders to announce working group on space, 5G deployment 

Leaders of Quad countries - Australia, India, Japan and the US - would announce a new working group on space, a supply chain initiative and a 5G deployment and diversification effort apart from discussing issues like challenges in the Indo Pacific, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic during their historic meeting here on Friday, the White House has said.

At the invitation of President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan have gathered in the American capital for the first-ever in-person Quad summit at the White House.

Quad leaders are also planning to roll out vaccine deliverables and announce a series of measures in the field of healthcare and infrastructure sector, officials said.

Sept 24, 2021 - 16:36 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

Kamala Harris to host meeting with Quad leaders

US Vice President Kamala Harris would host a separate meeting with the prime ministers of three Quad countries - India, Australia and Japan - at the White House to discuss with them the important factors for democracies to go forward.

Sept 24, 2021 - 16:21 (IST)

Joe Biden to host Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

US President Joe Biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as " the Quad" on Friday, wrapping up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries.

Biden's meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia at the White House gives the US president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy: turning greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what the US sees as China's coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering in the region. The four leaders' talks are also expected to center on climate, COVID-19 response and cyber security.

Before the summit, the Japanese and Indian governments welcomed a recent announcement that the US, as part of a separate new alliance with Britain and Australia, would equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Sept 24, 2021 - 16:13 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

In tweet to Joe Biden, Rakesh Tikait seeks US help on farm laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday urged United States president Joe Biden to focus on the concerns of the Indian farmers during his meeting with Modi.

Seeking support, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union claimed that over 750 farmers have lost their lives during the stir against the contentious new farm laws, but the Centre is still not willing to reconsider the legislations.

He also appealed to Indians living in the US to hold a protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in New York on Saturday.

READ FULL REPORT HERE 

Sept 24, 2021 - 16:03 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

Modi and Biden to review 'robust' India-US ties during meeting

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had earlier informed that Narendra Modi and Joe Biden will review "robust and multifaceted" India-US bilateral ties and will hold a discussion to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties. Both leaders will discuss the current regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan in a bilateral meeting on 24 September, he had said.

Sept 24, 2021 - 15:55 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Joe Biden today

In one of the highly-anticipated engagements of his three-day US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on 20 January.

In a departure statement ahead of his US visit, Modi had said that he will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sept 24, 2021 - 15:49 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

From Indo-Pacific to climate change, key points discussed in Modi-Harris meet

India and America are "natural partners" and the two countries have similar values, geopolitical interests, and our coordination and cooperation is also increasing, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he held the first in-person meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders reinforced their bilateral strategic partnership and discussed issues of mutual and global interest.

The two leaders shared a stage as they delivered a joint statement as a prelude to their planned engagement. The leaders did not go into specifics on any of the issues that found mention, but their joint comments were noteworthy nonetheless as they highlighted key areas of cooperation.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Sept 24, 2021 - 15:43 (IST)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

On Day 2, PM to attend Quad Leaders' Summit in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington on Friday. The summit will be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and their Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year, as part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual Summit on March 12, 2021, and discuss regional issues of shared interest. They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change, and education.

PM Modi US visit LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington on Friday. The summit will be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and their Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year, as part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual Summit on 12 March, 2021, and discuss regional issues of shared interest. They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change, and education.

The Quad consists of four countries: the United States, Australia, India, and Japan and works on a far broader agenda including -- tackling security, economic, and health issues.

The Summit on Friday would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

A US official has said that hosting the Quad fundamentally is a demonstration of the priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations designed to focus on 21st-century challenges.

Ahead of his Quad meeting, Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India.

On 12 March, the first-ever virtual summit of the top leaders of Quad comprising of PM Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took place.

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the four leaders stressed a free, open, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is "anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion".

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit. He had earlier addressed the Global COVID-19 Summit called by US President Biden.

The Prime Minister held meetings with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, Australian PM Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday. He also held delegation-level talks with Harris.

Biden is scheduled to host PMModi at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

Modi's US visit will conclude on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues. Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and senior officials.

The high-level session of the UNGA began on Tuesday in New York. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19 , rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan, and Australia.

