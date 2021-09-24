16:49 (ist)

Narendra Modi in US Day 2 LATEST Updates

How Kamala Harris exposed Pakistan's poor handling of terrorism during meeting with PM Modi

United States vice president Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘suo moto’ referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism.

In her meeting with Modi at the White House on Thursday she spoke of the terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security.

Confirming the same, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said: “When the issue of terrorism came up, the vice president suo motu referred Pakistan's role in that regard (of terrorism)."

"She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the prime minister's briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorist groups," Shringla said.

