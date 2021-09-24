'Today we begin a new chapter in Indo-US relationships': Narendra Modi and Joe Biden at bilateral meet

3/5

The prime minister said that trade would continue to play a major role between the two countries. Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi during the talks with Biden. "President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji’s Jayanti. Gandhi Ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come." Modi also thanked Biden for the warm welcome he had received at the White House. “Seeds that we will be sowing in the first year of the third decade of the 21st century will help grow the Indo-US ties. It will also prove transformative for democracies around the world.” AFP