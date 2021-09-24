'Today we begin a new chapter in Indo-US relationships': Narendra Modi and Joe Biden at bilateral meet
The prime minister met US president Joe Biden for their first in-person meeting at the Oval Office in the White House. This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden became US president in January
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with United States president on Friday for bilateral talks, a first after Joe Biden took charge in January this year. The meet comes after the two leaders spoke to each other over the phone multiple times and also attended a few virtual summits together, including that of the Quad collective -- US, Japan, Australia and India -- in March hosted by the US president. AFP
Speaking at the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I have known you for a long time. I am glad that you have come back to the White House. You are well aware of our history. Our relationship has always been good." In response, Biden told Modi: "Today we begin a new chapter in Indo-US relationships. Four million Indian-Americans everyday making America stronger." Image Courtesy: @MEAIndia/Twitter
The prime minister said that trade would continue to play a major role between the two countries. Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi during the talks with Biden. "President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji’s Jayanti. Gandhi Ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come." Modi also thanked Biden for the warm welcome he had received at the White House. “Seeds that we will be sowing in the first year of the third decade of the 21st century will help grow the Indo-US ties. It will also prove transformative for democracies around the world.” AFP
Modi also reiterated the importance of technology in the world and said that "we have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for the greater global good". Modi also took the opportunity to praise Biden on steps taken by him regarding climate change and Quad. "We have the opportunity to discuss all these issues in detail today. We can take positive action. After assuming change you have taken very unique initiatives on climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and Quad. AFP
During the bilateral talks, US president Joe Biden went off script.<br />Prime Minister Modi and Joe Biden joked about the five Bidens in India. Modi said he had even brought some genealogy papers along so Biden can take a look. When US president-elect Joe Biden was in India's financial capital in 2013, he had told an audience that his distant relatives live in Mumbai. Biden reiterated his claim two years later at an event in Washington, saying there are five Bidens living in Mumbai. AFP