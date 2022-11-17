'Live-in relationships encourage crime': Union Minister Kaushal Kishore brazen remark on Shraddha Walkar murder

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore has been drawing flak for insulting and making outrageous remarks against Shraddha Walkar who was murdered and chopped in 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala.

What did Kaushal Kishore say on Shraddha murder case?

Talking to News18, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that girls are responsible for leaving parents for live-in relationship.

“There has to be a proper registration to stay in live-in relationship. If parents are not happy with the choice of partner, then the girls should first go to court and get married and then stay together,” Kishore said.

Such kind of incidents are taking place mostly with “educated girls”. “They should be blamed as they call themselves adult and consider that they are big enough to take such major decisions,” he added.

‘Live-in relations encourage crime’

“Live-in relationship is a wrong practice and is leading to crime. These ‘educated’ girls are paying for this. It should be completely banned,” Kishore said.

The comments by the Union Minister comes even as the Supreme Court has already ruled years ago that live-in relationships are already legal in the country.

The BJP minister said that girls from the villages do not fall in such trap and it is "educated" females who become victim of such crimes.

Meanwhile, he also demanded capital punishment for Aftab Poonawala.

'Kaushal Kishore must step down'

The statement made by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore is "shocking, appalling, disgraceful," said activist Brinda Adige.

Hitting out at Kishore, Adige said, "The minister continues to blame women. What is this patriarchal, misogynistic, sexist mindset?"

Must Read: Shraddha Walkar murder: How Rs 54,000 became Aftab Poonawala's undoing

"This man (Kaushal Kishore) must step down because he is 'unworthy' of being there. I hope the BJP leadership will educate and train him," Adige said.

"He should apologise and not blame the victim. The victim's family is already going through a lot of trauma and sorrow and the minister has no right to speak like that," the activist added.

Adige further said that Kishore should instead tell men to treat women with "respect, dignity and live-in relationships are the norm of today."

This man should step down and I hope #BJP educates him. In the meantime, he should apologise and stop blaming the victim. Nobody needs his 'sanskaari gyaan': Brinda Adige, Activist (@BrindaAdige) @kaidensharmaa brings more details Join the broadcast with @toyasingh pic.twitter.com/ErBSbEyNyL — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 17, 2022

"We don't need any of his 'sanskari gyan'," she added.

According to the Delhi Police, Aftab and Shraddha got into an argument on 18 May — the day when he strangled her to death.

The 28-year-old food blogger had told police during the investigation that he had wanted to kill Shraddha earlier and almost did it 10 days before he actually did.

Aftab is currently in police custody. He will be produced before a court today where the cops will be requesting for extension of his custody.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.