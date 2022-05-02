Live hand grenade recovered from army trooper's baggage at Srinagar airport

The army personnel, identified as Balaji Sampath from Tamil Nadu's Vellore, was detained

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: An airline screening staff found a live hand grenade from the baggage of an army man during the pre-entry checking at Srinagar international airport on Monday.

According to airport sources, the incident was reported at 9 am when an army man belonging to the Rashtriya Rifle unit was entering the airport premises. The grenade was found when he was at the pre-entry screening for luggage screening.

The staff of Air Asia airlines detected a hand grenade in the check-in luggage of the passenger. He immediately alerted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on duty.

"The army personnel detained was identified as Balaji Sampath from Tamil Nadu's Vellore. The live grenade recovered from his possession is a high explosive. He was going on leave," said a senior officer to ANI.

Senior army officers have been informed about the incident. The case is under investigation, he added.

