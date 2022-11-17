Creating formal and attractive resumes is one of the most important parts of getting a job. While people try to make their resumes creative and further make them attractive, many also try to take things to the next level with unique ideas. One such example has recently popped up on the internet where a LinkedIn user named Aditya Sharma shared his creative resume prepared in the form of a Google search page.

Sharing the same on his LinkedIn account, the user said that he came up with the creative version of the Google dark-themed resume to grab the attention of the dream company, Google.

If we look closely at the image of the resume shared by Aditya a few days back, it seems to be a design of the Google search page with the look of a dark theme. While details of his education and experience fall under subheadings, there is a brief bio of the user along with his contact details posted on the right side of the page as we see on Google pages.

Take a look:



While sharing the resume and seeking feedback on the same, Aditya wrote, “Google is the dream company of many, but they are extremely selective. So, I have come up with a creative version of a Google dark theme resume. Do you think this resume will attract recruiters’ attention? I used Figma to create this design. Please let me know your feedback.”

In the meantime, the post has gone viral and left social media users impressed by the person’s creativity. Many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, “Love this! Visualizing your profile is something important when you’re on the hunt for a new job, but what’s more important is sharing your actual experience”, while another person commented, “I truly appreciate the idea. And sad to see people dissing on this instead of suggesting the changes that require.”

