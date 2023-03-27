It is mandatory for all the taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) by 31 March 2023, as notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). If an individual fails to do so, then he or she is going to be liable to consequences under The Income-tax (I-T) Act. If you don’t link your two documents, then your PAN will become inoperative, which will result in problems in filing the income tax returns. According to the Income Tax Department, Aadhaar-PAN linking was free of cost before 31 March 2022. But from 1 April 2022, a charge of Rs 500 was imposed, and increased to Rs 1,000 from 1 July, 2022.

An e-pay functionality has been provided by the Income Tax department to make the required payment in order to proceed with the Aadhaar-PAN linking. Numerous banks have been authorised by the department for e-pay functionality, including Bank of India, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, and Central Bank of India.

Steps for paying the Aadhaar-PAN link fees if you have an account in a bank authorised for e-pay functionality:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing homepage of the official website of Income Tax, and click on “Link Aadhaar” visible under the “Quick Links” section. Alternatively, you can login to the e-filing portal and press the “Link Aadhar” under the “Profile Section”.

Step 2: Now, type your PAN number, confirm it and key in your mobile number for OTP.

Step 3: You will be redirected to e-pay tax page after OTP verification.

Step 4: Them click “Proceed”, and then select “AY 2023-24” and “Type of Payment as other Receipts (500)” and continue with your application.

Step 5: Applicable amount is going to be pre-filled against “Others” box and you need to click “Continue”.

Step 6: After this, a challan is going to be generated. You need to choose the mode of payment on the next screen. You will be directed to the page where you can make the required payment.

Steps for paying the Aadhaar-PAN link fees if your bank is not authorised for e-pay functionality:

Step 1: After landing on the e-filing page, click on the link “Click here to go to NSDL (Protean) tax payment page for other banks” to redirect to Protean (NSDL) portal.

Step 2: Now, continue by clicking on “Proceed” under Challan No/ITNS 280.

Step 3: Choose (0021) Income Tax (Other than Companies) under Tax Applicable (Major Head), and then select (500) Other Receipts) under Type of Payment (Minor Head).

Step 4: Choose AY as 2023-24, and give other required details and continue.

