'Like awarding Godse': Congress on Centre's decision to confer Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press

A war of words erupted between the Congress and the BJP on Monday over the Centre’s decision awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 to the Gita Press in UP’s Gorakhpur.

The Congress on hit out at the Centre saying that the move was “a travesty and was like awarding Savarkar and Godse.”

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Gita Press had “stormy relations” with Mahatma Gandhi.

“There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse,” he said.

‘Congress has maoist mindset’: BJP

Meanwhile, hitting back at the Congress, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the party that governed the country “now has people with a maoist mindset.”

“What can be expected from Congress that created hurdles on the path to the construction of Ram Temple? The one that opposes triple talaq. What can be more shameful than their comment on the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press? We condemn this,” Prasad also said.

The Gita Press which is celebrating its centenary this year is the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious texts.

Gita Press turns down Rs 1 crore prize money

The publisher on Monday said it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize, but it would not accept the cash component of the award keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of donations.

“It is a matter of great honour for us. It is our principle not to accept any kind of donations, so the trustee board has decided not to take the award in any monetary form. However, we will certainly accept the award for the honour of it,” Gita Press manager Lalmani Tripathi told reporters.

The publisher thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Culture Ministry for conferring the prestigious award on it.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, an official statement said.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated the publisher for winning the prize and commended its contribution to the field.

“I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. @GitaPress,” PM Modi tweeted.

The jury headed by the PM unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Culture.

PM Modi recalled the contribution of Gita Press in promoting the Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony. He observed that the conferment of the Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, on completion of hundred years of its establishment, is a recognition of the work done by the institution in community service, the statement said.

With inputs from agencies