LG sacks 19 Delhi government officials in less than a month over corruption

The newest fish caught in the net of the LG is an IAS officer who allegedly took Rs 50 lakh bribe to grant 'undue favours' to an executive engineer in two corruption cases.

New Delhi: With 19 Delhi government officials already sacked in less than one month for either corruption or negligence, the Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena seems to be on an anti-corruption campaign.

The newest fish caught in the net of the LG is an IAS officer who allegedly took Rs 50 lakh bribe to grant "undue favours" to an executive engineer in two corruption cases. The LG has recommended serious action against him, LG office sources said on Wednesday.

The said officer was identified as Udit Prakash Rai, currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.

They said Rai, during his tenure as the vice chairman of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), "virtually let off" executive engineer P S Meena in two disproportionate asset cases -- one involving Meena's son and the other involving his wife.

The sources said Saxena has recommended action against Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, for indulging in "misconduct while performing official duty.

"The LG has made this recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the basis of substantiated recommendation made by the CBI in a matter where Udit Prakash allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for extending undue favours to an executive engineer, P S Meena, in DAMB, by diluting punishment against him in two cases of corruption," one of the sources said.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with the Home Ministry on February 10, 2020.

Previously, on August 6th, the LG had suspended 11 officials over ‘serious lapses’ in the implementation of the controversial excise policy of the Delhi Government. While on July 26th, similar crackdown was made on 6 MCD officials over alleged corruption charges.

The list doesn’t end here, LG had in June ordered suspension of two SDM level officers over alleged corruption charges involving illegal sale of government land.

