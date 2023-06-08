LG, Kejriwal jointly inaugurate IP University's East Delhi campus, but VK Saxena rubs it in with cost break-up

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s East Delhi campus was inaugurated by both Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal despite a controversy that erupted as to who would do the honours, and claim credit.

The campus building was funded by GGSIPU itself. Out of the total cost of Rs 387 crore, the Delhi government share was Rs 41 crore which was paid in three instalments, the last of which was released on June 5, 2023,” the L-G office said in a statement.

“Inaugurated the East Delhi Campus of GGSIP University. Built at a cost of Rs 387 cr, primarily through self-financing by GGSIPU (Rs 346 cr) & Rs 41 cr from Govt, the project was initiated in 2013 & foundation stone was laid in Dec 2014 by the then Union HRD Minister,” he tweeted.

The east Delhi campus of GGSIPU was conceptualised way back in 2013 with a seed fund of Rs 41 crore earmarked for it. The foundation stone of the campus was laid by the then Union HRD minister Smriti Irani on December 14, 2014, the L-G office statement said.

“Replete with state-of-art infrastructure, the new campus will offer futuristic courses like AI, Robotics, Automation & Design Innovation, among others to thousands of students. An exemplary model of self-sufficiency, GGSIPU has come a long way since 1998 when it was established,” he said in another tweet.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi had on Tuesday announced in a press conference that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would inaugurate the new campus.

“I am delighted to announce that the inauguration of the east Delhi campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is going to take place, and the chief minister will inaugurate it on June 8,” she had said.

However, an invitation by the varsity stated that Lt Governor V K Saxena will inaugurate the campus at 11 am on Thursday.

With inputs from agencies

