Level-III fire breaks out in Mumbai's Bandra West slum, no casualties reported; cylinder blast suspected cause

A massive fire broke out at a slum in Mumbai's suburban Bandra West area on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said. So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities.

Eight water tankers, nine fire engines and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze, the official added.

Social media users tweeted videos of a fire engine trying to douse the flames from the Bandra Reclamation flyover over the affected area of the slum. The level-III blaze was reportedly brought under control soon after it broke out.

The incident was reported at 11.50 am in the Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, located opposite the Bandra fire station, the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

"A joint team of the fire brigade, ward staffers and Mumbai Police personnel has been mobilised to douse the flames," it added.

According to local MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, who is overseeing the operation to rescue people in the slum, prima facie, it appears that the blaze was triggered by a cylinder blast.

Thick wafts of smoke could be seen rising from the Bandra Reclamation road. Traffic from the Western Express Highway towards Lilavati Hospital in Bandra Reclamation and vice versa was reportedly stopped temporarily.