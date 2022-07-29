Massive fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai's Andheri West, 10 fire tenders at spot to tackle blaze

It was reported that the level 2 fire started in a shop in Andheri West, but later it was confirmed that it broke out at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex

Mumbai: Level 2 fire was reported in Mumbai's Andheri West area near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm on Friday. At least 10 fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control, news agency ANI said.

According to news agency PTI, the fire broke out at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex in suburban Andheri (West).

No report of injury was reported so far in the incident.

Officials earlier said that the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the area and the fire fighting team was working to tackle the blaze.

The incident of fire in Mumbai's Andheri west comes on the day when the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to set up a committee to prepare a report on the implementation of the 2009 draft fire safety rules and regulations for buildings and structures vulnerable to disasters.

The court said that the four-member committee, comprising experts from the field must be set up by 19 August and will be given two months to submit its report to the state government.

The regulations were issued in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

"The draft rules are of the year 2009. We are now in the year 2022. The committee shall see if we need to improve the rules and our system," the court said, while posting the matter for further hearing on 22 August.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.