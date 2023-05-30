LeT offshoot KFF threatens to eliminate non-local Hindus, Pandit ‘coming to Kashmir on pretext of earning bread’

‘Kashmir Freedom Fighters’ (KFF), an offshoot of a Pakistan-sponsored terror group on Tuesday released a statement vowed to continue killing ‘non-local Hindus’ and Pandits, living in the region.

In a letter issued by the terror outfit, the terror group claimed responsibility for the killing of Deepak Kumar in Anantnag on Monday night and warned ‘non-Hindus and Pandits’ of the consequences.

“This evening our cadre successfully eliminated a non-local Hindu namely Deepak Kumar in Janglat Mandiarea of Anantnag. We will not spare any Hindu or Pandit coming to Kashmir under the pretext of earning bread and butter,” KFF said in a letter.

In a second such incident in Kashmir this year, Deepak Kumar from Udhampur district of Jammu region, who was working with a private circus in Anantnag was killed by suspected militants in Anantnag on Monday night.

A PTI report quoted police as saying that Kumar had gone to a nearby market to buy milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8.30 pm. He was taken to hospital where he died.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, investigation going on,” J&K Police said in a tweet.

In a similar incident, a Kashmiri Pandit who worked as a security guard at a bank was killed by unidentified militants at Achan village in Pulwama, South Kashmir on February 26.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said: “Our security forces remain committed in their resolve to thwart the designs of terrorists and all efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in the Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a travelling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly,” former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

With inputs from agencies