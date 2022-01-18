Leopard roams freely outside Mumbai colony, watch videos here

Leopards are often spotted roaming in Goregaon East and Film City localities looking for easy prey like stray dogs. For the safety of the residents, forest officials have planned to conduct patrolling in nearby areas

Mumbai: A full-grown leopard from a nearby forest was spotted roaming in Mumbai’s Goregaon East, triggering panic among those living in the area.

A CCTV footage shows the leopard walking freely in a residential society in the Gokuldham area. The wild animal then sits in front of a gate. After some time, the feline can be seen getting up and walking towards a blind spot.

Locals, who spotted the leopard, informed the forest department about the presence of the wild animal in their area.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

#leopard spotted in the CCTV footage of Gokuldham area in Goregaon East has been identified by the forest dept. The radio collar tht is clearly visible in this video was fitted in Nov last year. The occasional sightings of leopards is common in this neighborhood.@RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/BDb59DFU4q — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) January 17, 2022

In another video, the leopard could be seen outside a gated building.

G Mallikarjuna, chief conservator of forests, Sanjay Gandhi National Park has asked locals not to panic and assured that the forest dept staff will conduct patrolling in the area and awareness sessions for local too will be carried out. @MNCDFbombay @mumbaimatterz pic.twitter.com/0gHYNXM944 — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) January 17, 2022

The third video clip shows the wild animal walking on a road seeking prey.

Flanked by Aarey colony, Film City these areas in Goregaon East are know to witness leopard movement often caught on CCTV cameras of bldgs. Leopards often come to these areas looking for quick and easy food in form of stray dogs. pic.twitter.com/dvguhMMYjd — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) January 17, 2022

Leopards are often spotted roaming in Goregaon East and Film City areas looking for easy prey like stray dogs. CCTV cameras have many a time caught movements of wild animals in these areas. The forest officials, with the help of the CCTV footage, have been able to identify the leopard. Assuring their safety, the officials have asked people to inform the forest department as soon as they spot the wild animal again. For the safety of the residents, the forest officials have planned to conduct patrolling in nearby areas.

In September 2021, an elderly woman was attacked by a leopard in the Aarey locality. The woman saved her life by beating the feline with a stick and it ran away into the wild.

In another incident last year, a 14-year-old boy was attacked and wounded by a full-grown leopard in the same locality. The incident took place when the boy was walking on the street. The boy had suffered several injuries, as reported by NDTV.

Leopards often come out to residential areas as they are losing ground due to rapid urbanisation. Meanwhile, the Forest department is planning to conduct awareness campaigns for the residents.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.