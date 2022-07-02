Leopard climbs tree to prey on baby monkey; watch bone-chilling video here

The 31-second-long clip has already received more than 7,000 likes with many praising the camera person for successfully capturing this rare event

Leopards are extremely active predators that can do anything and everything for their food. Terrifying footage of one such incident that is doing rounds on the internet will surely leave you feeling chilled to the bone. The features leopard hunting a baby monkey by climbing up on a tree at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

The official Twitter account of Panna Tiger Reserve has shared the horrifying footage. Since being shared, the video has grabbed eyeballs on the internet. The 31-second-long clip has already received more than 7,000 likes with many praising the camera person for successfully capturing this rare event.

A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree. pic.twitter.com/utT4h58uuF — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) June 28, 2022

In the clip, a leopard can be seen climbing a tall tree and leaping from one tree to another while keeping its eyes on a baby monkey. As soon as it reaches its prey, the fragile wood of the tree fails to bear the weight of two animals. The leopard loses its balance and fell from a considerable height. Though its body crashes heavily to the ground, the fall seems of no effect. The wild cat looks comfortable with its prey in its mouth.

People were left stunned after witnessing the leopard's aggressive hunting style. One of the users wrote that cat was a ‘Brute force of nature.’ Another marked, “Never seen anything like that before”. One person commented, “Good photography no doubt, but I got shocked to see the monkey kid caught by the cheeta. Baboons are dangerous fighters and they used to fight back against the lions or cheetaas to make them distorted.”

A lot of wild animals including tigers, sloth bears, pangolins, Indian wolves, leopards, and Indian foxes are found in MP’s Panna Reserve. Additionally, more than 200 species of birds like Indian vulture, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, bar-headed geese and crested honey buzzard can also be seen in the reserve.

