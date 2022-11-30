Over the past few days now, leopard attacks continue to remain on a rise in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. While recently, two minors were killed in such attacks, another spine-chilling video has surfaced on the internet showing two women being attacked by the predator. The video was shared by a user named ‘Weatherman Shubham’ on Twitter and shows the horrific visuals of the attack. While luckily the women managed to escape unharmed, the video does instill another wave of fear among the locals in the area. The incident took place in the Malli Mirai village of Uttarakhand’s Almora district.

As the video opens, it shows a leopard chasing two women who seemed to be local villagers and went to the forest for certain work. While the women can be seen running for their lives, the superfast leopard pounces on the first woman making her fall to the ground. He then jumped on the second one in the same way, before running towards the forest.

Terrified by the sudden attacks, the women continuously screamed to alert others for their rescue.

Take a look:



The user while mentioning the location of the incident further noted that the challenge of surviving in the mountain regions is also very big. In the meantime, the video went viral as soon as it was shared. Many took to the comment section and shared their concerns.

A user wrote, “Gosh scary. literally reminded me of some of the stories from Jim Corbett”, while another user commented, “Both ladies seem hurt. First one jumped near a rock. Hope both are alright.”

A third user wrote, “The speed & stability of Leopard is impressive over mountains.” Another person wrote, “OMG…. scary to say the least…”

Leopard attacks in Uttarakhand

With the onset of the winter season, the hilly state has started reporting a rise in leopard attacks, especially on the people living in villages close to forests. While a common reason for the animal to come out of the forest can be due to the cold weather and dark environment, necessary measures are required to be taken for addressing the issue.

So far this year, around 50 deaths have been reported due to animal attacks with the latest ones including three children becoming victims of leopard attacks.

