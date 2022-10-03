LCH capable of dodging enemy, carrying variety of ammunition, delivering it to site quickly: Rajnath Singh

Jodhpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the newly inducted Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) perfectly meets the needs of our armed forces in various terrains as it is capable of “dodging the enemy, carrying a variety of ammunition, and delivering it to the site quickly.”

“LCH is capable of dodging the enemy, carrying a variety of ammunition, and delivering it to the site quickly. LCH perfectly meets the needs of our armed forces in various terrains and it is an ideal platform for both our Army and Airforce,” Rajnath Singh said here.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter, which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

“For a long time, there was a need for attack helicopters and during the 1999 Kargil war, its need was felt seriously. The LCH is a result of research and development for two decades. And its induction into IAF is an important milestone in defence production,” Singh said.

He went on to say that the induction of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters will “enhance our capability and will boost defence production.”

“There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan,” he said.

“Indian Air Force has played an important role in the nation’s security. Whether it’s internal threats or external war, IAF has always strengthened national security with their courage and bravery. The induction of indigenously developed LCH will increase the efficiency of IAF,” he added.

Developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons.

The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.

“It is a momentous occasion reflecting India’s capability in defence production,” Singh said.

The LCH would be effective in hitting enemy infantry, tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions, military officials said.

“Subsequently, the IAF and HAL began exploring the possibility of developing the platform with a capacity to carry an adequate weapon load, sufficient fuel and still be capable of operating in the higher reaches of the Himalayan ranges,” said an official.

