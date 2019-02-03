Law ministry grants CBI sanction to prosecute P Chidambaram in INX media money laundering case

New Delhi: The law ministry granted sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case, according to law ministry sources.

On 25 January, the investigative agency told the Delhi High Court that it wanted to carry out custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the case, in which the court had reserved its judgment. "We are opposing the anticipatory bail of P Chidambaram and want to take him on the police remand for interrogation. We want to exercise our statutory right to investigate the case," Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the court while appearing on behalf of the CBI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the role of Chidambaram in the INX media money laundering case for giving a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group in 2007.

The ED probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea met the senior Congress leader, so that there was no delay in their application.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, and a firm in the case. It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas in regard with the same case. (ANI)

