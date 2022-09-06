'Law in the works to make six airbags in cars mandatory': Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari reminded the audience that the mindset regarding seatbelts needs to change and even people sitting at the back of a vehicle need to wear their seatbelts

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has raised questions about the manufacturing of economy cars and road safety measures in India. The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways has questioned why companies manufacture cars with six airbags for the export models and put only four airbags for local cars. Speaking at the International Advertising Association (IAA) global summit on Monday, Nitin Gadkari also stated that a law is in process to make six airbags mandatory in cars. “A lot of our companies are exporting their vehicles from India with six airbags. But when the same vehicles are sold in India, they have just four air bags. Is there no value of life for the people of our country?” Gadkari said.

Nitin Gadkari also stated that the argument by companies that adding more airbags increases the manufacturing costs, holds no weight. He added there would be “no compromise” with regards to international standards and successful practices for road safety.” “We have taken a lot of decisions by mandating six airbags in cars and are in the process of making a law for that”, he announced.

He also narrated an incident wherein he was travelling with four chief ministers who refused to wear seatbelts. “Forget common people’s cars. I had travelled with four chief ministers in their cars — don’t ask me the names. I was in the front seat and found that there was a clip so that it does not make any sound when there is no belt. I asked the drivers where the belts were and made sure that I wear the seat belt before the car started.”

He also spoke about the demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who passed away in a road accident on Sunday. According to reports, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, where the accident occurred, was completed by Gadkari when he was the state Public Works Department (PWD) minister. According to a police probe, Mistry, who had been sitting in the back of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Union Minister also declared that he had ordered a ban on the use and manufacture of clips that subvert seatbelt alarms in passenger vehicles. He appealed to the public for cooperation in this matter as well. He reminded the audience that the mindset regarding seatbelts needs to change and even people sitting at the back of a vehicle need to wear their seatbelts. He also asked Bollywood personalities, sportspersons and media to create more awareness about it.

