Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA

West Bengal Panchayat polls LIVE: Supreme Court earlier rejected pleas challenging deployment of central forces, saying 'elections cannot be followed by violence'

June 20, 2023
Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA

June 20, 2023 - 15:57 (IST)

India Heatwave LIVE News

Centre's team to visit states worst-hit by heatwave, suggest urgent steps

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a high-level meeting today to assess the country's preparations as various states continue to be affected by the extreme heat.

Mansukh Mandaviya stated that a five-member delegation comprised of top officials from the Health Ministry and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will tour heat-affected areas.

He also stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been ordered to provide measures to mitigate the negative effects of heatwave conditions.

June 20, 2023 - 15:55 (IST)

Titanic Tourist Submarine LIVE News

What’s the Titanic sub, which charges Rs 2.02 cr for expedition, that has vanished?

The Titanic, they say, was doomed from the start. It met a tragic end. And now in an eerie coincidence, a submarine exploring the wreckage of the world’s most infamous ship has gone missing.

A massive search and rescue operation is underway in the North Atlantic to find the submersible with five people on board. Called Titan, the watercraft lost contact one hour and 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday, according to the United States Coast Guard.

However, all hope is not lost. The sub is likely to have at least 70 hours of emergency oxygen left.

Read More

June 20, 2023 - 15:38 (IST)

Titanic Tourist Submarine LIVE News

Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

On Monday, a hunt for a technologically advanced submersible vehicle carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the famed ocean liner that fell more than a century ago, was begun deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the vessel went missing Sunday night approximately 435 miles (700 km) south of St. John's, Newfoundland. According to Lt. Cmdr. Len Hickey, a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft are aiding in the search, which is being headed by the US Coast Guard in Boston.

June 20, 2023 - 15:35 (IST)

Titanic Tourist Submarine LIVE News

British rescue mission 'blocked by US'

A British company's vessel capable of rescuing a submerged submarine is awaiting permission from the US government to engage in the operation to recover the submarine that lost communication with the surface during the Titanic expedition.

According to The Telegraph, Magellan Limited has been waiting to deploy its team of professionals on the Channel Islands since 7 p.m. on Monday, but it has yet to be certified for takeoff.

June 20, 2023 - 15:08 (IST)

COVID-19 LIVE Updates

Covid almost endemic but we're on high alert for each new variant: Health Minister Mandaviya

COVID-19 is on the verge of becoming endemic, but Indian experts are keeping a careful eye on each new version and the government will remain on high alert, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasising that the virus has survived and will remain.

In an interview, the minister stated that the situation is currently stable after more than three years of one of the world's deadliest pandemics, but that all essential precautions will be taken to protect against any variety that may be fatal.

The fatal virus was discovered in late 2019 in China, and the first case in India was reported in late January 2020. Since then, about 4.5 crore positive cases have been reported in India, with over five lakh people dying in numerous waves.

However, the caseload has decreased dramatically in recent months, and the number of current cases is presently under 1,800, with an overall recovery rate of close to 99 per cent and a death rate of roughly 1 per cent.

June 20, 2023 - 14:59 (IST)

Odisha rail accident LIVE Updates

Railways Minister meets residents of Bahanaga Bazar

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets with residents of Bahanaga Bazar, the site of a terrible triple-train tragedy earlier this month that killed 291 persons.

June 20, 2023 - 14:57 (IST)

Manipur Violence LIVE Updates 

Army apprehends 4 miscreants; recovers one 51 mm Mortar

Four alleged cadres of the outlawed United National Liberation Front were arrested with one 51 mm mortar in Lilong, Thoubal district, Manipur. According to Spear Corps, they have been turned over to authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the United States on Tuesday for his first historic State visit.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited PM Modi. The Prime Minister will begin his journey in New York, where he will lead the festivities of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi will then go to Washington, DC, for a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and a meeting with President Biden to continue their high-level engagement. According to an announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will hold a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

The invitation to deliver such a historic speech was extended by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating bipartisan support and respect for Prime Minister Modi in the United States. He would be the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice.

Updated Date: June 20, 2023

