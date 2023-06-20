Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA

Firstpost Breaking News LIVE Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the United States on Tuesday for his first historic State visit.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited PM Modi. The Prime Minister will begin his journey in New York, where he will lead the festivities of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.
PM Modi will then go to Washington, DC, for a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and a meeting with President Biden to continue their high-level engagement. According to an announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will hold a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.
The invitation to deliver such a historic speech was extended by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating bipartisan support and respect for Prime Minister Modi in the United States. He would be the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice.
