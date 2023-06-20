Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA

15:57 (ist)

India Heatwave LIVE News

Centre's team to visit states worst-hit by heatwave, suggest urgent steps

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a high-level meeting today to assess the country's preparations as various states continue to be affected by the extreme heat.

Mansukh Mandaviya stated that a five-member delegation comprised of top officials from the Health Ministry and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will tour heat-affected areas.

He also stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been ordered to provide measures to mitigate the negative effects of heatwave conditions.