'Last chance...bring placards in House will take strict action,' says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the Opposition to hurt the chair

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday requested all the parties to not bring placards inside the house.

"I'll request all the parties in the house that placards should not be brought inside the house. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I'll listen neither to the govt nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I'm giving last chance to them," Om Birla said.

I'll request all the parties in the house that placards should not be brought inside the house. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I'll listen neither to the govt nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I'm giving last chance to them:Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/pB3KzHW5Mc — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Birla revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the Opposition to hurt the chair. The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.

The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.