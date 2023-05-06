Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Baramulla

A militant believed to be a member of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed during an encounter carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police during the early hours of Saturday.

The terrorist, who has been declared dead, has been identified as Abid Wani hailing from Kulgam.

Incriminating objects like an AK 47 rifle have been recovered from the slain terrorist, the police informed.

“Baramulla Encounter Update: Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani S/O Mohd Rafiq Wani R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 01 AK 47 rifle recovered,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted today.

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Abid Wani S/O Mohd Rafiq Wani R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 01 AK 47 rifle recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/U5iocqLfKW — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 6, 2023

Two terrorists were similarly killed on Wednesday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

PRO Defence Jammu said that another encounter broke out in Rajouri’s Kandi forest area today.

Contact established with terrorists, the PRO Defence Jammu added.

On Friday the Indian Army released the names of five soldiers who lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector.

The deceased soldiers are Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Naik Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.