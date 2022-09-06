Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen call it quits? IPL founder's social media handle hints they no longer a couple

Lalit Modi has changed his profile picture on Instagram and Sushmita's name was no more mentioned in the bio

New Delhi: On 14 July, Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi became the talk of the town when he shared intimate photos with Sushmita Sen on social media and confirmed that he was dating the former Miss Universe. In less the two months, rumours are doing the rounds that the couple has called it quits after Lalit Modi dropped his Instagram profile picture with the actor. He has also changed his bio to remove her name.

On July 14, Lalit Modi left fans surprised by sharing pictures with Sushmita Sen from their Maldives vacation.

Announcing their romance, Lalit Modi alongwith the pictures, wrote: “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God’s grace will happen. I just announced that we are together.”

Lalit Modi also went on to make his relationship with Sushmita public as he changed his Instagram display picture (DP) to a still with the beauty pageant.

He had also updated his Instagram bio, mentioning her profile. “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE – finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic).”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

After they announced their relationship, Sushmita was subjected to massive trolling. Some social media users also tagged her as a gold digger.

Sushmita Sen no more in Lalit Modi's Instagram bio, DP

On Tuesday morning, Lalit Modi's Instagram profile had a changed profile picture and Sushmita's name was no more mentioned in the bio. "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - Moon (sic)," read his updated profile.

Lalit Modi's Insta display picture now has a solo picture.

While Lalit Modi went public about his romance with Sushmita, the actress shared cryptic posts and mostly remained subdued about the affair.

It is worth mentioning that recently Sushmita's ex-boyfriends Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin had attended her elder daughter Renee Sen's 23 birthday and the former Miss Universe has been sighted quite a few times with her ex-flame around Mumbai.

With inputs from agencies

