Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: History, inspirational quotes of the revolutionary freedom fighter

India remembers Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary today, 28 January. Born in 1865 in Punjab’s Dhudike village, Rai was one of the most prominent leaders of India’s freedom struggle. He put up a tough fight against the British rule and was given the title of ‘Punjab Kesari’ or ‘The Lion of Punjab’ due his nationalism and zealous ideologies.

Rai is fondly remembered as Lal from the ‘Lal-Bal-Pal’ triumvirate (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) and was a prominent leader of the Congress party.

In 1894, Lala Lajpat Rai also founded the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Laxmi Insurance Company. In the year 1928, when the Simon Commission was set up by Britishers in India to keep a check on the nation’s political situation, Indians protested against the Commission.

Lala Lajpat Rai led a non-violent march to protest and boycott the British Simon Commission but was unfortunately assaulted and injured by the police lathi charge that occurred against protestors.

Rai was gravely injured and eventually died due to a heart attack on 17 November, 1928.

On the occasion of the 157th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, we remember the contributions made by him through some inspiring quotes and slogans of the revolutionary freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the country.

-The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.

-A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.

-Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.

-If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, food for the adults and education for all.

-I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.

