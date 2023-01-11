India commemorates the death anniversary of India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on 11 January every year. He was born on 2 October, 1904 at Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh. Shastri made big contributions and sacrifices towards India’s freedom. He joined the Indian Independence Movement in the 1920s, and took part in the Non-Cooperation Movement. Shastri was imprisoned numerous times by the British government. Soon after he became part of the Indian government post independence, he resigned from his post as Railway Minister, blaming himself for being responsible for a railway accident that caused many casualties. When India was experiencing food scarcity at the time of 1965 Indo-Pak war, Shastri didn’t draw his salary. He died in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 11 January, 1966. He is recalled fondly by many people till date.

Let’s mark the death anniversary of our former leader by remembering some of the crucial facts about him.

Lal Bahadur Shastri death anniversary: Facts you must know

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a life member of the servants of the people’s society (Lok Sevak Mandal), set up by Lala Lajpat Rai. He began working there to uplift the backward classes and later became the President of that society.

Shastri had joined the Non-Cooperation Movement to fight against the British at the age of 16 years old. He was against practices such as the dowry system. Shastri accepted only a small khadi cloth from his father-in-law after repeated requests.

Shastri participated in the Salt Satyagraha in the 1930s, and was imprisoned for more than 2 years. He was the organising secretary of the Parliamentary Board of Uttar Pradesh in 1937.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was known to be very frugal. When he became the Prime Minister of India, he had to take a loan of Rs 5,000 for purchasing his first car on the insistence of his family. When his loan was approved, he asked whether the common person can expect such a fast processing as well.

Shastri died after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement. This agreement had officially closed the 1965 conflict between India and Pakistan. He passed away the very next day and became the first Indian to posthumously get Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian award.

