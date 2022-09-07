Lakhs of Saudi Riyals inside false bottoms of packets of sweets, luggage intercepted at IGI

After thorough checking of his Bag and Sweet Box, 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 54 lakh were detected which were ingeniously concealed in the “False layer of Bag and Sweet Box” kept inside the baggage

New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed for the security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday arrested a passenger and seized international currency valued Rs 54 Lakh concealed in false layers of his bad and in a sweets box.

The accused was identified as Jaswinder Singh. He was travelling to Dubai and was nabbed at Terminal 3 during security check.

Apoorv Pandey, Assistant Inspector General at CISF informed that the accused was stopped on the basis of behaviour detection, “CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3 noticed his suspicious activities at Check-in area and diverted him to random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage,” he said adding that after checking of his bag through X-BIS machine, doubtful images of concealment of some foreign currency were noticed.

Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures.

After clearing the Check-in process and Immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to departure Customs office.

“After thorough checking of his Bag and Sweet Box, 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 54 lakh were detected which were ingeniously concealed in the “False layer of Bag and Sweet Box” kept inside the baggage,” he said.

Since he could not provide any documents, the CISF handed him over to Custom officials for further action in the matter.

