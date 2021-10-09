Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister Ajay Mishra's son arrested by SIT after 11 hours of questioning
Ashish appeared before the special investigation team in the crime branch office of the police line at around 10.30 am and he was questioned regarding the FIR registered against him and others over Sunday's deadly incident
Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra 'Teni', was arrested on Saturday night after over 11 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on 3 October which left eight people, including four farmers, dead.
Ashish has been arrested and will be produced in court, SIT chief Upendra Agarwal said.
Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court: DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/nLG3HcmNME
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021
This comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the Uttar Pradesh government's action against the accused in the Lakhimpur incident that had drawn massive outrage.
Ashish appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in the crime branch office of the police line at around 10.30 am where he was questioned regarding the FIR registered against him and others under murder charges in Sunday killings.
After quizzing him for more than 11 hours, the nine-member SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Agarwal, arrested him.
Ashish was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that rammed into farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday.
Two BJP workers and their driver were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the incident, which has triggered a political storm and put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Opposition and farmer leaders continued to step up pressure on the ruling BJP, demanding the sacking of Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers.
Farmers to hold 'rail roko' on 18 Oct
Earlier on Saturday, farmer leaders demanded the resignation of the union minister and the arrest of his son.
Calling incident a "terror attack" and part of a "pre-planned conspiracy", the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations spearheading the stir against the farm laws, said they will take out a "Shaheed Kisan Yatra" from Lakhimpur Kheri if their demands are not met by 11 October.
The SKM also appealed to farmer bodies to organise prayer meetings on 12 October and urged people to light candles outside their homes on that evening.
The Morcha said farmers will burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Dusshera in protest against the violence.
The SKM also gave a call for a "rail roko" agitation across the country from 10 am to 4 pm on 18 October and a "mahapanchayat" in Lucknow on 26 October.
With inputs from PTI
also read
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Illegally held in Sitapur, no FIR shown after 38-hr detention, says Priyanka Gandhi after arrest
Vadra has been kept in detention since Monday morning while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were allegedly run over by a convoy of BJP leaders
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BJP's Ajay Mishra's son Ashish mowed down farmers, opened fire at them, says FIR
According to the FIR lodged on a complaint of Jagjit Singh, a native of Bahraich district, the episode was 'premeditated' for which the 'conspiracy was hatched' by the minister and his son
Lakhimpur Kheri: With compensation and probe, UP govt makes truce with farmers; Oppn vents fury
But this is only half of what the farmers demanded. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding that MoS, Home, Ajay Mishra be sacked and a murder case filed against his son